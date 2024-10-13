Aditi Rao Hydari Dazzles In Tarun Tahiliani's OTT Collection At Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Aditi Rao Hydari at LFW 2024 | Instagram

Lakme Fashion Week, in partnership with FDCI, was a spectacle of style and innovation as actress Aditi Rao Hydari took to the runway, marking the unveiling of designer Tarun Tahiliani's new sub-brand, OTT.

The event, presented by NEXA, was infused with glamour and sophistication as Aditi made a striking entry in a NEXA car, its sleek colour perfectly complementing her outfit from the collection.

Tarun Tahiliani's 'OTT' collection is a nod to India's rich sartorial history, reinterpreted for the modern fashion landscape.

Speaking about the concept with ANI, Tahiliani described OTT as "modern separates inspired by the rich history of Indian clothing, bringing back traditions in their simplest & most contemporary avatar, evoking a deep sense of nostalgia."

The collection merges traditional Indian aesthetics with effortless modern design, offering a fresh take on classic elegance. Tarun shared his inspiration behind the collection, revealing that it comes from everyday life and the diversity of India itself. "I am inspired by life, inspired by India, inspired by people I see on the streets, museums, and the energy of everyone I work with. There are hundreds of people who work for you, and they bring so much from different backgrounds," he said. This blend of cultural and personal influence is vividly captured in his newest line.

Aditi Rao Hydari, dressed in a stunning blue flowy outfit from the OTT collection, embodied the effortless grace the collection aims to deliver. In a conversation with ANI, Aditi reflected on how the collection aligns with her personal style. She said, "I feel style has always been about being authentically you and enjoying what you wear, and I'm enjoying wearing this. For me, it's very important to feel effortless--that really makes up my style."

She added that fashion is deeply personal, stating, "When you wear the clothes, you should be happy wearing them; they should belong to you--that's your vibe, and that's authentically you." In a lighter moment, Aditi shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her pre-show preparations, revealing with a chuckle, "It's a cold bath for me before I go on a runway!"

As the Lakme Fashion Week continues to draw attention from fashion enthusiasts, all eyes are now on the much-awaited grand finale by renowned designer Rohit Bal, set for October 13.