Aamir Khan Surprises Girlfriend Gauri Spratt With A Rare Aquamarine Ring, Which Took '363 Hours' To Create: Know More

Actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan and his beau Gauri Spratt have been quietly turning heads with their evolving love story, and now, it's a grand romantic gesture that’s become the talk of the town. Proving he's all about thoughtful details, Aamir has reportedly gifted her a rare aquamarine ring, a piece that's equally part luxury and meaningful.

All about Gauri Spratt's ring by Aamir Khan

The spotlight first fell on the ring when Gauri was seen wearing it at a recent Mumbai event, instantly catching attention for its soft ocean-blue hue and a stunning size. And for everyone curious, it's a custom-made ring beautifully brought to life by the vision of Aamir and the craftsmanship by the label QWEEN.

At the heart of the ring is a jaw-dropping aquamarine gemstone sourced from Brazil, as shared by the brand. Known for its luminous blue tone and crystal-clear quality, stones of this size and purity are incredibly rare, making up less than 0.3% of aquamarines found worldwide.

The gemstone is set in gold and framed by a halo of 40 natural diamonds, adding sparkle while still allowing the centre stone to remain the focal point.

What truly elevates the piece, however, is the craftsmanship behind it. The ring reportedly took over 363 hours to complete, with 131 skilled artisans contributing their expertise to create the design.

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