A Foodie's Guide To Mumbai This Weekend: Enjoy Tokyo-Style Ramen, Cocktail Nights & Lunch With Jazz Music

Mitali Vyas

Mumbai weekends have a way of turning into food trails, especially when the city’s restaurants keep bringing something new to the table. This weekend, the plans range from Japanese ramen and jazz-filled Sunday lunches to Portuguese flavours and a six-course celebration of undivided Punjab. Here are five food and drink experiences worth adding to your weekend itinerary.

Bombay Cocktail Week

Cocktail lovers have a reason to dress up this weekend as Hope & Sesame teams up with Akina for a two-day cocktail takeover. Expect a menu that brings together the two bars’ distinctive styles, with creative techniques, unexpected flavour combinations and specially crafted drinks. It is a good excuse to explore Mumbai’s increasingly experimental cocktail scene while settling in for an evening of inventive pours.

When: August 20–21, from 7 PM onwards

Where: Akina, Worli

Cost: ₹999 onwards

The Big Sunday Lunch at GIGI Bombay

Mitali Vyas

Sunday lunch gets a glamorous upgrade at GIGI Bombay, where The Big Sunday Lunch combines food, drinks and live music. The afternoon features a dedicated sushi and sake offering, tequila pairings and DIY cocktails, while live jazz provides the soundtrack. Designed for an unhurried afternoon, it is the kind of plan that can easily stretch from lunch into a long Sunday hangout.

When: Sunday, August 23, 12 PM–4 PM

Where: GIGI Bombay, 14th Road, Bandra West

Cost: ₹3,000 for two

One Night In Portugal at O Pedro

For anyone who would rather travel through food, O Pedro is hosting One Night In Portugal, an immersive evening inspired by Portuguese cuisine and culture. Chef Hussain Shahzad has created a six-course tasting menu, paired with Portuguese-inspired cocktails and an atmosphere designed to transport diners beyond Mumbai. Think of it as a one-night culinary escape without having to board a flight.

When: Saturday, August 22

Where: O Pedro, BKC

Cost: ₹4,200 onwards

Gaijin Ramen Shop

If a comforting bowl of noodles sounds like the perfect weekend plan, head to Gaijin in Khar West. Its alleyway has been transformed into a Tokyo-inspired late-night ramen shop, with Chef Anand Morwani serving seven different bowls alongside Japanese small plates and cocktails. Choices range from Triple Pork Tonkotsu and Black Garlic Lamb Paitan to vegetarian Smoked Cauliflower Miso and Truffle & Wild Mushroom ramen. A noodle cart adds an interactive touch.

When: Ongoing

Where: Gaijin, Khar West

Cost: ₹3,500 for two, excluding alcohol

Punjab Bazar Lunch at Copper Chimney

Copper Chimney is taking diners on a culinary journey through the bustling bazaars of Punjab with a six-course set lunch. The menu moves from refreshing sharbats and chaat to tandoor-cooked meats, hearty mains, slow-cooked dals and traditional mithai-inspired desserts. Drawing inspiration from the food culture of Lahore, Amritsar, Rawalpindi and beyond, the experience celebrates the region’s generous portions and bold flavours.

When: From Friday, August 21 onwards

Where: Copper Chimney, Juhu

Cost: ₹200 cover charge