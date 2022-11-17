8 must-have footwear for men to make an impressive mark

Your ultimate guide to pick a perfect footwear for all occasions |

It is said that a man is known by the shoes he wears. We hear our elders in the house have been telling us that we are judged on majorly three factors - hair, handshake, and the most important, your footwear.

Whether it is a job interview or a first date, your approval at much extend depends on your the glance down to see a rather sad-looking pair of battered old wrinkle pickers or a smart and ideal for the occasion footwear. And if you wonder what are the options available for men, we tell you, unlike the clothing options, men have so many options to choose from and own in their shoe rack. Tabby Bhatia, Director Brune and Bareskin, and Ms. Manjula Gandhi CPO at Numero UNO have handpicked the best options for every occasion and season, with this ultimate guide to different types of footwear for men.

Ankle boots

Ankle boots are the perfect example of a trend that has stood the test of time. You can choose from a range of materials, including suede, nubuck, or leather. They come in a variety of colours, so they’re sure to match your wardrobe. The most popular style is the Chelsea boot, which is a mid-cut boot with a fabric lining, an open-back design, and a rubber sole. These boots are great for casual looks, whether you’re at the office or out on the town.

Brogues

Brogues |

Brogues are another classic style that is sure to never go out of fashion. This style can come in almost any shape, from wing tips and Chelsea boots to oxfords and loafer styles. Brogues are characterized by their perforated design, which allows the shoes to ‘breathe’. They are a great choice for milder weather, but can also be worn as winter boots with the right sock combination. Brogues are made to last longer and with more style than other types of boots.

Chelsea boots

Chelsea boots |

Chelsea boots are a hybrid between ankle boots and short boots. They can be worn with jeans or a pair of chinos. They come in both Chelsea and oxford styles and are made out of leather, suede, or fabric and a wide range of colours, so you can choose a pair that best matches your style. Chelsea boots can be worn in all seasons, but they’re best in transitional weather.

Desert boots

Desert boots |

Desert boots are stylish, often suede-made shoes, named so because they were originally designed for use by British soldiers in the desert. Today, they are one of the most versatile shoes you can own. These boots can be worn in almost every season. They are not only stylish but also incredibly durable.

Double-buckled boots

Double-buckled boots |

Double-buckled boots are a great choice for fall and winter. They are a good option for extreme cold, being made of thicker materials like leather or suede. These boots are fashionable and functional and you can find a pair that best fits your style.

Loafers

Loafers |

Loafers are a versatile choice for any occasion, from work to play. This style can come in single or double-buckle designs, but the two types are not interchangeable. They can also come in a variety of looks, from a classic penny loafer to a fancy tassel loafer. They are available in a wide range of materials, colours, and styles, so you can find a pair that best suits your taste.

Moccasins

Moccasins |

Moccasins are a Native American style of footwear. They are made with soft leather and feature a moccasin-type sole, ideal for indoor and outdoor wear. Moccasins come in a wide range of colours, so you can choose a pair that best matches your style. Moccasins are comfortable and durable shoes. They are easy to slip on and off, making them an ideal daily shoe.

Sneakers

Sneakers |

Sneakers may be best known as sports shoes, but they’re also perfect casual boots. Sneakers are available in a wide range of colours and can be dressed up or down, depending on your choice of laces. You can wear sneakers with jeans, chinos, or even dress pants. They are easy to dress up or down, making them a great casual shoe option.