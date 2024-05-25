7 Drinks To Help You Achieve Radiant Skin

Hydration is essential for maintaining the elasticity and suppleness of our skin. Drinking adequate water helps maintain the natural moisture balance of your skin, preventing dryness and flakiness. However, apart from drinking plain water, adding certain ingredients can further magnify its benefits by flushing out toxins from the body.

“Incorporating these drinks as part of a well-rounded and nutrient-dense diet, along with other healthy habits, can enhance the overall health,” said Dr DM Mahajan, senior consultant, dermatology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi. Start by substituting sugary drinks or sodas with these healthier alternatives. Ensure you are consuming fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

Green Tea

Green tea is renowned for its powerful antioxidant properties. It helps protect the skin from sun damage and reduces inflammation. Drinking green tea regularly can improve skin elasticity and reduce the risk of skin cancer. The polyphenols in green tea also help fight against free radicals, which are unstable atoms in the skin that damage cells.

Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera is renowned for its skin-soothing properties, and drinking its juice can be incredibly beneficial. Aloe vera juice is packed with vitamins and minerals that promote healthy skin. It contains vitamins A, C, and E, which are antioxidants that reduce oxidative stress on the skin. Additionally, aloe vera juice aids in digestion, which can have a direct impact on skin clarity. “It contains compounds like polysaccharides, which have moisturising and anti-ageing properties. Aloe vera juice can also help soothe and reduce inflammation, making it beneficial for treating various skin conditions, such as sunburns, eczema, and psoriasis,” adds Mahajan.

Lemon Water

Lemon water is rich in vitamin C, an essential nutrient for collagen synthesis that keeps your skin firm and youthful. The natural acidity of lemon also helps balance the pH levels of your skin, which can reduce the occurrence of breakouts. Drinking lemon water also improves digestion and detoxification, both of which are key for maintaining a clear complexion.

Pomegranate Juice

Pomegranate juice is another powerhouse when it comes to skin health. Rich in antioxidants, particularly punicalagins and anthocyanins, pomegranate juice helps protect the skin from sun damage and environmental pollutants. These antioxidants also help improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Pomegranate juice is also known to enhance the production of collagen, thereby boosting skin elasticity and firmness.

Coconut Water

Coconut water is not only a refreshing drink but also a fantastic hydrating agent for the skin. It is rich in electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals that help maintain skin hydration and elasticity. Coconut water contains cytokinins, which are plant hormones that have anti-ageing effects on human cells and tissues. Regular consumption can help reduce wrinkles and fine lines. Its high potassium content also helps balance electrolytes in the body, ensuring the skin stays moisturised and radiant.

Chia seeds in water

When soaked, chia seeds form a gel-like consistency, which aids digestion and promotes hydration. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, which support heart health and reduce inflammation. Chia seeds also stabilise blood sugar levels and provide essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and iron, enhancing overall nutrition.

Turmeric Milk

Turmeric, the famed golden spice, has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The curcumin in turmeric helps reduce inflammation and brightens the skin by improving blood circulation. The antioxidants present help protect against environmental damage. Drinking a warm glass of turmeric milk before bed improves sleep quality, which is crucial for skin regeneration.