6 tips to style your loungewear and make it look classy

Over the last few year, loungewear has taken a whole new personality – majority post the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. The classy formals took back seat and our wardrobes revamped with loungewear to suit the comfy environment of our homes.

Though, we have come out our homes and our workplaces have replaced the zoom meetings, there is no denial that most of us have become too comfortable with our ultra comfy pieces. And who says those comfy cotton co-ords and luxe knit pants can't look classy? Here are some quick loungewear styling tips by stylist Rachel Goenka which can come handy when you decide to re-purpose your old loungewear or want to look stylish in your newly bought elevated hoodies and luxe knit pants.

Choose luxe fabrics

Soft knits, silks and buttery fabrics not only feel good (when you are lounging at home) but also look good enough to wear outside too. Richer fabrics always lend themselves to a more expensive and luxe look and also last longer.

Texture and Details

Choose pieces with some detailing. Buttons, ribbed fabrics and lace give you the option of mixing and matching your loungewear with other everyday staples. A silk vest with lace detailing can be worn under a blazer for a more formal yet feminine look or paired with a pair of paper bag jeans and a pair of heels for a more relaxed yet chic look.

Monotone

A head to toe tonal look always looks more sophisticated. Outfits in a similar hue also make you look taller. Pair slouchy joggers with a similar toned vest and layer with a sharp blazer, vest or cardigan. Add a pair of heels in the same colour tone to complete the entire look. Choose from ivory, soft pinks and beige colours.

Mix and Match

Slouchy joggers with a pair of pointed heels and a bodysuit or vest look great as an ensemble. Think about mixing silhouettes. If your bottoms are baggy then add a fitted top and vice versa. A loose jumper or tee can be paired with a pencil skirt or fitted pants. Add a belt with some detailing to keep it fun. Shorts paired with an oversized blazer, a fitted vest and statement sneakers is a stylish yet comfy look.

Silks for the win

Take your favourite pair of silk pyjamas out by pairing wide leg silk pyjama pants with a belted blazer and heels. A button down shirt will also pair well with loose silk pyjama bottoms. Pyjama tops can be worn tucked into high waist trousers. If pairing with straight pants or jeans then go for a half tucked or knotted look.

Accessorise

Pair your loungewear with a statement gold necklace or stacked bracelets or a single cuff. Add a belt and play around with heels in solid and prints to complete your look.