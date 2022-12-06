6 styling tips for men during winters to show-up like a star

Ready or not, fall is here, and with it, a slew of trends that are cropping up quicker than Instagram trending reels. So, which ones should you keep an eye on this season? This winter, we may witness a lot of layering and Sneaker fashion on the streets. But what you have to choose depends on your personal style, however, Raksha Tated, founder of Reverce, a clothing brand, has some quick tips for all the men out there who want to wear comfortable and warm clothes and yet want to look stylish.

Layering:

It’s no secret why fall and winter are the fashionable dude’s seasons of choice, you get to wear more sophisticated styles. And nothing says sophisticated like a well-layered outfit. What better way to show you know what you’re doing. A sweat- shirt paired with a hoodie and track pants, can be your go to look for the day.

The Colour Block Sets:

Another stylish yet comfy carry out for this season would be the color blocking sets. Minimalism and modish is the new trend. Be on top of your fashion game by pairing one with a trench coat for a winter evening. Not only does it say stylish but also keeps you warm and saves you from the chilly weather.

Hats:

Much under the influence of the west hats have become a classic. accessorisation anyway plays an important part in our wardrobe today. Hats can be your go to accessory for this winter season, you can pair it with a hood and joggers for your evening walk, comfortable yet classy. This is a great way to add a fun element to your outfit this winter. It gives an edge to the look and saves us from the cold as well.

Oversized is the New Cool:

From men adorning loose pants in the 90’s to women making it a fashion trend in 2022, oversized has come a long way. From Justin Bieber to Pete Davidson, oversized has been the talk of the town in 2022. Sweat shirts and baggy pants will keep you warm and comfortable this winter. From rocking the look in a colorblock crewneck to being comfy in some T-shirts, it would be comfortable and stylish.

Sneakers:

A must have in your winter wardrobe. Sneakers are the ultimate necessity to complete your look for winters. Comfort, class and style - they say it all. Sneakers offer value to a wardrobe, and you don't have to be a full-blown sneaker head to realise this. Nearly every occasion these days allows for the substitution of sneakers for heels. Styling a pair of socks on top of sweatpants and sneakers can be your go to look for the day.

Cross body bags:

Not too long ago, carrying a man’s bag was considered a taboo in the fashion world, as shown in an episode of the famous sitcom, Friends, where Joey is seen carrying a handbag and his friends mocking him. But the tables have turned, it is the new cool in 2022. Cross body bags are favorites at the moment. Having a cross body bag, you may save some pocket space, which is both practical and fashionable. Not only will it save you from cramming everything into your pants but will also complete your outfit. Thereby enhancing your look by adding a cross body bag, also prepares you for the forthcoming fall season.

Layering your pieces right with addition of the right accessories which can even include hats or cross body bags would be just what you need for your winter wardrobe.