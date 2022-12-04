8 trendy men's outfits for your best friend's wedding

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 04, 2022
It's your best friend's wedding and you want to look the best, then you can take inspiration from these trendy ethnic outfits. Kartik Aaryan's navy blue sherwani is easy-to-carry as well as will elevate your look
If you prefer wearing blazer and pant, try something like style icon Shahid Kapoor; for that elegant desi swag
It's your dost's sangeet function and you can't wait to rock the stage, opt for a light weight sherwani like desi munda Vicky Kaushal
It is your best friend's wedding reception and if you want to try something unconventional, wear blazer like handsome Varun Dhawan
If you are the one who don't shy from experimenting, try to pair a different kurta, pant and jacket for a complete ethnic outfit just like good-looking Ranbir Kapoor
If black is your colour then, you can wear a black blazer outfit like dashing Siddharth Malhotra for bestie's major wedding rituals
If you don't want to spend on buying new clothes for your best friend's wedding, you can always pair same colour shirt and trouser with a contrasting blazer but also, don't forget to wear apt shoes- a must for completing the overall look
A perfect outfit for your best friend's reception or after wedding parties would be this blazer outfit worn by the actor
Thanks For Reading!