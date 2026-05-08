6-Month-Old Baby Almost Dies At 15,000 Feet Altitude In Himachal Pradesh, Family Criticised For Being Careless

Image Courtesy: X (Rattan Dhillon)

A frightening incident from the high-altitude regions of Himachal Pradesh has sparked concern online after a six-month-old baby reportedly became unconscious at nearly 15,000 feet due to altitude-related complications. The incident was shared by social media user Rattan Dhillon on X, where he urged travellers to understand the dangers of travelling to extreme elevations without proper preparation.

6-month-old 'unconscious' at Shinkula Pass

According to Dhillon, the incident took place at Shinkula Pass, a high mountain pass situated between Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. He explained that a family travelling through the area got stranded for hours when their infant suddenly became "unconscious and unresponsive".

“For the people travelling to high-altitude regions please understand how dangerous altitude can be,” Dhillon wrote in his post. He further stated that the family reportedly had no idea that the child’s condition was caused by low oxygen levels and extreme altitude.

Thankfully, someone nearby recognised the signs of altitude sickness and immediately provided oxygen support to the infant. “Within seconds the baby started crying again. A few seconds of help literally saved a life,” he shared.

Check out the video below:

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Risks of Acute Mountain Sickness

Dhillon used the incident to warn tourists about the risks of Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS), especially in vulnerable groups like infants and young children. “Low oxygen levels and AMS can be dangerous even for healthy adults imagine the risk for a 6-month-old child,” he wrote, strongly advising against taking very young children to such elevations.

Tips to keep in mind

He also shared a list of precautions for travellers heading to mountainous regions, including staying hydrated, consulting doctors before travel, carrying prescribed medicines like Diamox if recommended, and always keeping an oxygen cylinder on hand. He additionally encouraged tourists to research locations carefully and seek advice from locals before travelling further uphill.

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Family trolled

Netizens were furious after the post went viral on X, many calling out the family members for taking a 60-month-old baby to such high altitudes. A user commented, "Oxygen cylinders are not sufficient at times. Altitude sickness is very dangerous and can present as cerebral edema and pulmonary edema which can be detrimental for a child and even for an adult. People should plan and weigh options before wandering out there."

"I am even questioning their decision to take an infant to such altitudes," asked another, adding, "Why are Indians so ignorant about everything? Or is this just an understanding difference b/w Affluent Families who take decisions very precisely when it comes to infants & tender-aged kids and usual Middle Class (largely lower middle class and middle class). There’s some thinking gap, a large one probably. Vacations are coming for North Indians, as usual the hills will be the breeding ground for all kinds of civic violations and proving how utterly brainless people are."

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One more user expressed, "Who are these idiots who don't even know high-altitude care for infants? First of all, non-native infants shouldn't even be taken high altitude until about 3 years of age. Sikkim doesn't even give permits for Gurudongmar Lake for this reason."

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.