Indian Couple Creates History; Bengaluru Husband-Wife Duo Swim From Sri Lanka To India In 10 Hours, Across Ram Setu Route In A One-Of-Its-Kind Feat | Instagram @our.life.in.miles

In an inspiring feat, a Bengaluru-based couple has created history after successfully completing a grueling open-water swim from Sri Lanka to India. Long-distance swimmers Danish Abdi and Vrushali Prasade swam nearly 32 kilometres across the historic Ram Setu stretch in the Indian Ocean, finishing the challenge in an impressive 10 hours and 45 minutes.

The achievement is now being celebrated as one of the rare successful couple swims along this difficult route, drawing admiration from swimming enthusiasts and fitness communities across the country.

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The duo began their journey from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka and concluded the swim at Dhanushkodi. Battling unpredictable sea conditions, powerful ocean currents and long hours in open water, the couple displayed exceptional physical stamina and mental resilience throughout the marathon challenge.

Their route also holds deep historical and cultural significance as it traces the legendary Ram Setu stretch, believed by many to be linked to the ancient bridge mentioned in the Ramayana.

To ensure safety during the demanding expedition, the swimmers were accompanied by escort boats, paramedics and coast guard support teams throughout the journey. Despite the challenges, Danish and Vrushali maintained focus and completed the swim successfully.

Soon after the historic accomplishment, the couple shared their excitement on Instagram, writing, “We did it! Sri Lanka to India. 10 hrs 45 mins. Tough day out in the water. More details to follow after a 12hr no alarm sleep.”

Both Danish and Vrushali, who are in their early 30s, work in the IT sector in Bengaluru and have previously participated in relay swims across the Indian Ocean. However, this marked their first major long-distance swim together as a pair, making the moment even more special.

The swim was reportedly organised as part of an initiative supported by Manipal Hospitals and was also envisioned as a symbolic gesture celebrating the historic and cultural connection between India and Sri Lanka.

After conquering this remarkable milestone, the couple is now aiming even higher. Their next dream is to become the first Indian and Asian couple to successfully swim across the English Channel, one of the world’s most iconic and challenging open-water swimming routes.