5-Year-Old Celebrates Shah Rukh Khan-Themed Birthday Party In London With Barbie Twist: Inside Viral Decor

Shah Rukh Khan-themed birthday party | Instagram

What happens when a five-year-old’s love for Shah Rukh Khan meets the pink, playful world of Barbie? A birthday party that is equal parts Bollywood, Barbie and childhood fantasy. London-based pharmacist Amina Khan recently shared glimpses of her daughter’s fifth birthday celebration, and the creative theme has caught attention online.

A birthday inspired by SRK and Barbie

Amina shared pictures and videos from the celebration on Instagram on September 19, revealing that her daughter had specifically requested a Shah Rukh Khan-themed birthday party. Her little one even wanted to invite the Bollywood superstar himself to the celebration.

To bring her idea to life, the family created a theme that combined SRK-inspired elements with Barbie’s signature pink aesthetic, with the actor remaining at the heart of the decor.

One of the standout decor elements was a large Shah Rukh Khan poster positioned as a backdrop. In a picture from the celebration, Amina and her daughter can be seen posing with guests against the Bollywood-inspired setup.

The birthday girl and her mother also dressed in pink, seamlessly matching the Barbie-inspired surroundings.

Pink-and-white setup, Barbie cake and more

The dining area continued the colour story with a lavish pink-and-white table setting. But the Bollywood theme made its way onto the treats too, with cupcakes decorated with images of Shah Rukh Khan.

The centrepiece for the birthday girl was a large pink Barbie-themed cake, surrounded by matching decorations. The setup brought together the playful elements of Barbie with the little girl’s favourite Bollywood star, making the cake table one of the most Instagram-worthy corners of the party.

The celebration wasn’t just about the decor. The family also created a dedicated entertainment space for the children, featuring an inflatable bounce house where the young guests could play and enjoy the birthday festivities.