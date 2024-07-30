5 Tips To Consistently Stay In Calorie Deficit On Your Weight Loss Journey

Canva

Being on your weight loss journey can be challenging as it requires dedication and sacrifice to get the best results. It sure does look easier to follow the diet, but it starts becoming a routine, it might seem difficult to count calories and consider every single thing you eat.

Calorie deficit is important it indicates that you are taking in less calories than your body requires to maintain its present weight. Reducing body fat percentage is facilitated by calorie deficits that target fat stores directly.

Along with changes in health indices, this may result in a more toned and leaner appearance. Increased energy levels can result from calorie deficit weight loss, despite the fact that this may appear paradoxical. Being overweight can put additional strain on your body and increase the fatigue of daily tasks. Here are a few tips to stay consistent with calorie deficit.

Start slow and set realistic goals

Beginning of a weight loss journey can be very exciting and full of enthusiasm. You might tend to set unrealistic expectation for yourself only to get disappointed later. You need to understand that weight loss is not an overnight process. It happens gradually. Begin with a moderate reduction in calories that won't make you feel hungry. Aim to lose 0.5 to 1 kg (1 to 2 pounds) of weight gradually each week.

Track your food intake

Now this might sound insane but it is very useful. Counting every calorie you consume can really help in staying consistent. Having a a fruit cup? measure it on a weighing scale if possible. This will allow you to know the exact calories consumed throughout the day. To keep track of your meals and snacks, use a food journal or app. This keeps you mindful of what you're consuming and facilitates adjusting your consumption as necessary.

Make sure you consume foods rich in nutrients

Being on a calorie deficit does not mean you need to restrict yourself from eating your favorite foods. You can consume them but in a healthier way. Try consuming more protein instead of carbs without disrupting the taste you're craving. Pay attention to nutrient-dense yet low-calorie foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and whole grains. You can feel content and full after eating these items.

Allow Flexibility

It is okay to indulge in your favourite foods once in a while. This is give you a sense of reward and make you work even more harder. Plan for a cheat day but do not forget to cheat with healthier options. For example, if you wish to indulge in a pizza, make sure you take extra paneer or chicken toppings for extra protein.

Get a good sleep

Your body needs good rest after a day's work, especially during calorie deficit. Get minimum 8 hours of sleep every single day. Avoid using your phones 30 mins before you sleep so that you get a peaceful and sound sleep.

Monitor progress without obsessing

It is good to keep tracking your progress but do not expect results to show withing a few days of weeks. And most importantly, do not get de-motivated if the desired result does not show up. Avoid looking at the weighing scale for at least 2 months after you beginy our journey.

By following these steps, you can successfully maintain a calorie deficit diet.