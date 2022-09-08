5 things you could spend your money on instead of buying iPhone 14 models

Apple on Wednesday launched the new iPhone 14 series with four models -- iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max -- that starts from Rs 79,900. The latest iPhone models will be available in the Indian market from September 16 while iPhone 14 Plus is expected to be available from October 7.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus price in India

The iPhone 14 comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage editions. These models are priced at Rs 79,900, Rs 89,900, and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. The iPhone 14 Plus has also arrived in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. These variants are priced at Rs 89,900, Rs 99,900, and Rs 1,19,900, respectively.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India

The iPhone 14 Pro comes in four storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. These variants are priced at Rs 1,29,900, Rs 1,39,900, Rs 159,900, and Rs 1,79,900, respectively. The iPhone 14 Pro Max storage editions include: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. These editions cost Rs 1,39,000, Rs 1,49,900, Rs 1,69,900, and Rs 1,89,900.

5 things you could invest on instead of buying iPhone 14 models

Travel abroad

Travelling to new places can be a life winning experience for some people. A lot of travel bees hope to travel through the world and do various tasks to make their dream come true. Did you come across the recent case of a Kerala couple investing money from their run beverage shop for world tour? A trip to much longed to happening locations such as Maldives, Dubai range around huge thousands to early lakh, depending on the booking sources and more.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is a cruiser bike which happens to be on bucket list of many travel enthusiasts. Reportedly, it is available at a starting price of Rs. 1,47,910 in India with top variants being priced around Rs. 1,63,217.

The much talked about LV bag!

As confirmed in an authentic Louis Vuitton showroom in Bangalore, the start price for the brand's collection of goodies is around Rs 85,000, users wrote on Quora. Why not carry the luxury bag on your shoulders and flaunt style? LV, the brand had created buzz due to TMC leader Mahua Moitra hiding it from camera during a parliament session, their recent bizarre launch 'paint can bags' is priced expensively at £1,980 (approx. 1,81,000 INR)

Grow your money with "interest"

Many experts have repeatedly suggested that putting money into Public Provident Fund PPF is a more safer way than stocks and shares. If you didn't know the key reason why a lot of persons invest here - it saves you tax as well.

Learning something new!

Representative image | istock free images

“Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty,” while another popular quote suggests, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” So, this reinforces the thought that there's no age limitations to learn something new and attain knowledge while it could be the best to invest in. Various universities and online platforms provide admissions for short-term as well as long-term certifications, diplomas and full-time courses.