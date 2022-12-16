5 surprising long-term benefits of Ashwagandha

Ayurveda is synonymous with ‘the science of life’. And Ashwagandha is a Rasayana or a potent tonic with adaptogens to help balance the mind and the body. Various studies of the Ashwagandha indicate that the herb has a positive impact in regulating stress and promoting better sleep. It has properties that help balance your energy and reduce fatigue. It is also known as ‘Indian Ginseng’ and it is loaded with antioxidants and protects against cellular free radical damage, thus slowing down the ageing process. Aditi Adit Deshmukh, the foundr of 21 Organic shares five long-term benefits of including Ashwagandha in your daily diet.

Strengthens Immunity:

Regular use of Ashwagandha can strengthen the body’s immunity. It has significant immunomodulatory properties which boost the body’s defence mechanism against diseases by improving cell mediated immunity. Ashwagandha also boosts overall energy and stamina levels.

Improves Memory

Ashwagandha acts as a nervine tonic that strengthens the nervous system and assists in improving memory and cognition functions of the brain. Ashwagandha is a well-known Ayurvedic Rasayana and belongs to a sub-group of Rasayanas known as Medhya-rasayanas. Medhya typically refers to the mind and mental/intellectual capacity.

Lowers stress and anxiety

Ashwagangha is known to be an Adaptogenic herb which helps the body to deal with stress and enhances the body's resilience to stress. Ashwagandha helps in increasing mental clarity and focus.

Promotes quality sleep

The scientific name of Ashwagandha is Withania Somnifera. In Latin, the meaning of the Somnifera species is ‘sleep inducing’. The roots and the leaves of the plant contain compounds that induce sleep hormones.

Anti-arthritic and anti-inflammatory

As a powerful anti-arthritic herb, Ashwagandha helps reduce arthritic pain and inflammation due to its analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. Its potent antioxidant properties help protect the skin against cellular free radical damage and acts as a nervine tonic, strengthening the bones, muscles and nerves. The roots of Ashwagandha contain volatile oils, amino acids, alkaloids and starch. Ashwagandha leaves and fruits are loaded with flavonoids and tannins. These flavonoids act as antioxidants and neutralise free radicals. They help to fight against oxidative stress and reduce the level of inflammation.

How to include Ashwagandha in your day to day life?

The easy and suggested ways to consume Ashwagandha is through Ashwagandha tablets, Ashwagandha Choorna (powder in milk, soup etc.), Herbal Ashwagandha tea, Ashwagandha Ghrit (Ghee preparation), Ashwagandha avleha (Jam), Ashwagandharishta (Ayurvedic liquid preparation) or Ashwagandha Syrup.

