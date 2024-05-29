5 Simple Ways To Boost Your Metabolism, Expert Tips Inside

Canva

Metabolism is the rate at which our body burns calories or energy. Whether you're aiming to stay fit or promote healthy well-being, metabolism plays a crucial in achieving those goals. However, boosting metabolism isn't easy, but there are many effective ways to do so.

Here are five ways to speed up metabolism, along with expert advice

Don't Sit For Too Long

If you want to boost your metabolism, then move your body! Sitting for long hours can lead to increased weight gain and obesity. It is crucial to step out and move around to speed up your metabolism.

People with a desk job or have work that involves sitting at a place for longer periods should take short breaks in between and walk around. In a 2020 study, it was found that walking and moving your body will reduce blood insulin and sugar.

Read Also 7 Indian Herbs That Will Help You Boost Your Metabolism Naturally

Consume Protein

The metabolism increases for a few hours after eating food. Protein has a higher thermic effect, which will speed up metabolism and burn more calories. Incorporating protein into your diet can boost your metabolism.

Zainab G, Clinical Dietician and Sports Nutritionist said, "Consuming a protein rich diet can increase your metabolism by promoting the process of thermogenesis, which is a process where your body burns the calories to digest the food, aiding better absorption and metabolises the food as well."

Drink Green Tea

Green tea contains a small amount of caffeine and catechin, an antioxidant that can help in boosting metabolism. While it is said that green tea helps in weight loss, it can also speed up your metabolism to a certain extent.

For weight loss, it has to be combined with a proper diet from a dietician that aids in enhancing metabolism.

Zainab G said, "Green tea contains a compound called catechins -epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which has a thermogenic effect on the body, thereby temporarily increasing metabolism. It also contains caffeine in smaller amounts as compared to coffee."

Read Also 7 Benefits Of Green Tea For Good Health

"EGCG can increase the activity of norepinephrine, a hormone that helps to burn fat. Additionally, green tea is rich in antioxidants as well. The effects may vary from person to person, and it can be as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle but needs to be combined by a tailored diet from a certified dietician," Zainab G added.

Include High-Intensity Workout

Staying fit and boosting metabolism requires a dedicated fitness regime. Make an addition to your daily workout plan by including High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), which will burn fat and boost high metabolism. HIIT exercises are workouts that include quick and intense activities, like cycling, running and others.

Apart from HIIT, try to lift heavy weights and add weight training to build muscles, which will further increase metabolism.

Get Enough Sleep

Lack of sleep can lead to an increase in obesity and weight gain. According to a 2023 study, not getting insufficient sleep can affect the neuroendocrine system and affect the body's metabolism. It is essential to get proper sleep to boost your metabolism.