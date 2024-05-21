7 Benefits Of Green Tea For Good Health

By: Rahul M | May 21, 2024
One of the ideal beverage options for good health, green tea, contains an amino acid named L-theanine, which helps in relieving stress and anxiety.
All images from Canva
The rich source of antioxidant properties in green tea can lower the risk of chronic illness.
Consuming green tea can help reduce the chance of osteoporosis, a disease that weakens bones.
The plant-based properties in green tea act as antioxidants that promote healthy living and a longer life.
Healthy green tea can help you manage diabetes and further prevent type 2 diabetes.
It can also lower blood pressure and prevent the risk of strokes.
Research has suggested that green tea can promote weight loss and help with weight management.
Thanks For Reading!