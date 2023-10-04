7 Indian Herbs That Will Help You Boost Your Metabolism Naturally

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2023
Who doesn't want to get fit before the festivals? exercising is important, but here are few natural herbs, that will help you speed up your metabolism. Ginger is one of the most popular Indian herb increases heat production in the body and helps boost metabolism
Cinnamon is a spice that helps improve insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar levels, which can indirectly support a healthy metabolism. Add the cinnamon powder to boiling water and drink every morning
Fenugreek seeds (Meethi Seeds) help to regulate blood sugar levels and support healthy metabolism. You can boil some meethi water and drink it in the morning
Turmeric is the most important kitchen ingredient in Indian households. The active compound in turmeric, curcumin, has anti-inflammatory properties and helps with weight management and metabolic health
Black Pepper contains piperine, a compound that may enhance the absorption of other nutrients and potentially support metabolic processes
Cumin or Jeera is another popular spice at every Indian household. It contains compounds such as cuminaldehyde and thymol, which can increase body temperature and, in turn, boost metabolism
Guggul, a resin derived from the mukul myrrh tree and is commonly used in Ayurvedic medicine. It's believed to help support healthy lipid metabolism and may aid in weight management. It might be a bit difficult to get this herb, but make sure your get it from right sources
