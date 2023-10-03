7 Ways To Get Fitter Before The Festive Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2023
The festive season is approaching fast, and most of you might be in hurry to get fitter to look good during Navratri or Diwali. Though, the key is to establish healthy habits that you can maintain, not just for the festive season but for the long term. Here are 8 ways to get fitter:
Create a fitness plan that outlines your goals, workout routines, and dietary changes. Having a clear plan will help you stay on track and measure your progress
Incorporate regular exercise into your routine. Aim for a mix of cardiovascular exercises (e.g., running, swimming, cycling) and strength training (e.g., weightlifting or bodyweight exercises). Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week
Make sure to have a balanced diet and be mindful of portion sizes to avoid overeating. Use smaller plates and listen to your body's hunger and fullness cues
Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Staying hydrated is essential for overall health and can help control appetite
Sleep effects your health as well as your mood! Ensure you get enough quality sleep, as it plays a crucial role in recovery and overall health. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night
Practice stress-reduction techniques like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises. High stress levels can lead to unhealthy eating habits and hinder your fitness progress
Keep a fitness journal to record your workouts, meals, and how you feel. Tracking your progress can help you stay motivated and make necessary adjustments to your plan
If you're new to fitness or have specific health concerns, consult with a healthcare professional or a fitness expert to create a safe and effective plan tailored to your needs
