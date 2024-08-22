5 Must-Visit Lord Krishna Temples In India For An Unforgettable Janmashtami Celebration

Iskcon Temple in Bangalore | Canva

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most vibrant and auspicious festivals in the Hindu religion. This holy day marks the birth of Lord Krishna. The occasion is observed on the eighth day of the dark fortnight, or Astami, in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. This year, the Janmashtami festival will be celebrated on Monday, August 26.

On the occasion of Janmashtami, many Lord Krishna devotees visit temples to seek blessings from the god on his birth anniversary as part of the festival's rituals. To immerse yourself in the joyous Janmashtami celebration, visit these five mesmerising places in India.

Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka, Gujarat

The Dwarkadhish Temple, also called Jagat Mandir, is believed to have been founded over 2,500 years ago by Vajranabh, the great-grandson of Lord Krishna. Located on a small hill, devotees can reach the temple by climbing 50 steps. The best time to visit this temple is during Janmashtami, when the shrine is adorned with vibrant decorations and festivities.

Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

The Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, is built around the cell where Lord Krishna's parents, Vasudeva and Devaki, were thought to be imprisoned by his uncle Kansa. The temple complex includes several other shrines dedicated to Lord Krishna, which are brightly decorated during Janmashtami.

Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

The Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, is one of Lord Krishna's most well-known shrines in India. It is also one of the seven Thakur of Vrindavan temples. During the Janmashtami celebration, devotees can experience the mangala aarti at the iconic Banke Bihari. Reportedly, the darshan starts at two in the afternoon and continues till six in the morning on the next day.

Krishna Temple in Guruvayur, Kerala

The historic Krishna Temple, also known as the Dwaraka of the South, is located in Guruvayur, Kerala. It still remains one of India's most renowned pilgrimage sites. It is believed that the main shrine was reconstructed in 1638 CE. The temple's interior design and architectural style serve as an exceptional experience for visitors, especially during Krishna Janmashtami.

Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi, Karnataka

Last but not least, the Udupi Sri Krishna Temple in southern India is an iconic pilgrimage site. One of Lord Krishna's beautiful idols is said to reside there, which is decorated during the Janmashtami festival. The idol is visible to devotees only through a nine-hole window, or the Navagraha Kitiki.

These prominent Krishna pilgrimages in India are some of the most visited sites during the Janmashtami celebration, where devotees across the country seek blessings from God and experience the ultimate festive spirit.