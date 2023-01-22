5 lifestyle changes that can help you lead an ultimate happier and healthier life in 2023

Whether it's through diet, exercise or stress management, small adjustments can lead to big improvements in our overall quality of life. Now is the time to buckle down and kick off the year 2023 by making health and wellness a top priority. Here are five ways to keep your body, mind and soul on track for a happier and healthier you in 2023.

Change Your Eating Habits:

Eating habits play a crucial role in determining overall health and well-being. Consuming a balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrient-rich foods can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases and promote a healthy weight. One important aspect of healthy eating is choosing the right oil. There are a variety of cooking oils in the market, and a conscious consumer should choose an oil that has the goodness of olive oil, antioxidants, and a high smoke point for everyday cooking. A blended oil or a multi-source oil that contains the benefits of olive oil is very beneficial to health as it contains antioxidants, making it the ideal oil for Indian cooking.

Ideally, your edible oil should also contain oryzanol, a powerful natural antioxidant that protects against heart disease by maintaining optimal cholesterol levels (lowering LDL and raising HDL). It also helps prevent other lifestyle conditions such as diabetes, obesity and cancer.

Healthy meals a Day:

Breakfast is considered as the most important meal of the day. A quick bowl of cereal along with a slice of almond bread with a blob of protein-rich peanut butter in the morning will give you the kickstart you need for a long day. Nevertheless, every meal is important. Lunch can be moderate, with stir-fried chicken/paneer/salmon and green veggies on rice. Finally, dinner should be the lightest meal, with salads and soups cooked in extra virgin olive oil. If you are bored of the regular food, you can also try making wheat pasta with vegetables or chicken.

Healthy Snacking:

Binge-eating while watching your favourite show on Netflix has become the most popular way to enjoy the weekend. But what are we eating? Most of us depend on readymade calorie-rich snacks. This year, let’s make choices that are not only good for our taste buds but also our bodies.

Yoga and Meditation:

If you work for long hours on your laptop or have a desk job, be sure to follow a strict fitness regime. Yoga and meditation are the key fitness programs that can help you become stronger and calmer in 2023. For a long time, we have forced our bodies into rigid exercise routines. This year let's break free from these heavy, rigid body movements and find more intuitive, fluid movements.

Focus on Yourself:

Make 2023 the year where you finally invest in yourself. Find opportunities to travel, take reasonable breaks from work and spend time with friends and family every weekend. Remember to take at least one hour alone for yourself every day. Use stress management methods like deep breathing, listening to music, going for a walk, etc. If you think you need help, don’t hesitate in asking for it. Talk to your partner, friends or family about it. Channel your energy towards taking care of pets or growing plants of your choice.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)