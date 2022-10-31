5 Eco-friendly villages in India that are giving new life to nature and way forward to sustainable living

View from Sagg Eco Village | Sagg Eco Village

Living a sustainable life is everyone's dream and the vision that India as a country has for the better future. About seventy-percent of India's population lives in the countryside which makes rural India a focus point for issues and concerns - impact of high population and development on natural resources. While the urban areas of India still have a long way to go as far as natural and sustainable living is concerned, villages in India are living the vision of the country by becoming eco-friendly.

Here are five places in India which are bringing India's vision come true and which should be on everyone's travel list to live close to nature, even if it is for a few days.

Khonoma in Nagaland:

Khonoma Nagaland |

Khonoma, a village in Nagaland, situated on the border of India and Myanmar, is known for being the first green village in India. This village was traditionally known as the village of hunters. The ecological development helped the villagers resolve conflicts and conserve biodiversity.

In 1998, Khonoma's village council declared the Khonoma Nature Conservation and Tragopan Sanctuary, (KNCTS), which is around 2,000 hectares of natural reserve. Now this place has become an attraction for observing various birds. The village has obtained organic farming for all crops.

The culture, heritage, and legacy of this place are very rich, and the food found here has a unique touch to the culture. Their zutho, which is a rice beer, can be seen being enjoyed by everyone in the village.

Khonoma has been blessed with greenery in between rice paddies and jugles. The Dzuko valley is said to be the most beautiful valley. The word Dzuko itself means like a dream.

Sagg Eco Village of Jammu & Kashmir:

Sagg Eco Village |

This eco-friendly village in Kashmir is situated on the Sindhu river. Named as Sagg Eco Village, it was founded by Fayaz Ahmad Dar, a social entrepreneur to organise his life and explore an integrative and regenerative lifestyle. Sagg is an eco-cultural, recreational, and educational farm and camping facility. The village promote regenerative lifestyles based on the integration of all our resources and needs.

The Sagg produces their own products which are completely organic and healthy making it affordable for the residents.

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya:

Mawlynnong Meghalaya |

Mawlynnong in Meghalaya is known for its eco-friendly cottages and homestays. Most of the house construction is done using bamboo and wood. It is the cleanest village in Meghalaya as well as in Asia, and the most popular destination in the village is the Living Root Bridge.

While exploring the village, one can experience the Khasi local life. After climbing the bamboo machans, one can see the village view as well as Bangladesh's plain across the Indian border. One can also experience the crystal clear water and amazing waterfalls.

Govardhan Eco-village in Wada:

Govardhan Eco-village |

This eco-ashram in Wada, Maharashtra is focused on the environmental activities that bring peace to each and every person's life who visits there. The entire ashram is based on the Vedic traditions. In this ashram, one can learn more about yoga and meditation to help them transform themselves.

Auroville in Pondicherry:

Auroville Sadhana Forest | Sadhanaorg

This scientifically built township is dedicated to eco-friendly and sustainable living. Located about 12 kilometers from Pondicherry in Tamil Nadu, Auroville with about 2,500 residents is a home to forests, organic farming, backing, vegan lifestyle and much more. People here follow nature friendly lifestyle and sustainable practices. The main aim of this ecological project is to support the local rural villages. Resident of Auroville cultivate their food and prevent an exodus towards nearby city slums. Every person who visits the place learns new things about nature and its importance. Two of the many attractions of this place is Sadhana Forest and Matri Mandir.