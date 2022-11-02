5 cheapest travel places in India which are extremely beautiful

With more than 60 days until the new year, many of us are already planning our outings. Let's admit, most of us surely checking out the places which are budget friendly, for we all have spend exorbitantly to celebrate Diwali and Navaratri after two years. Here's the list of places which won't cost you too much and promise to give you extremely pleasant travel experience, especially if you are planning to go in winters. These places are extremely beautiful in winters and staying options here are equally cheaper.

From a relaxing walk by the sea to having a thrilling experience in the Himalayas, and taking a heritage walk, these places will not only make you feel refreshed but also transport you back in the time when Britishers ruled India. Here's the list that can come handy when you are deciding your next travel destination.

Puducherry or Pondicherry:

Puducherry, also known as the French Capital of India, attracts visitors from all over the world because it retains a touch of French style in its architecture and cuisine. Depending on one's limited budget, one can have a variety of experiences in Puducherry.

From enjoying a beautiful sunrise from Promenade Beach to going birdwatching at Ousteri Lake, or being adventurous and going scuba diving at Temple Adventures Center. Make sure to visit Auroville and spend at least two days for a real close to nature and sustainable living experience.

October to March is the best time to visit, with an average cost ₹1000 per day approx.

Pushkar:

A city in Rajasthan where one can experience the true essence of the rich heritage, culture, and religion. This city will give an exemplary experience of the heritage of the city.



In the city, every monument has a decade-old history beneath it. Situated on the Pushkar Lake, where the lake has more than 52 bathing ghats around its perimeter, people have found old coins that date back to the 4th century BC. The Rangji Temple, which is beautifully made in the South Indian architectural style, is unique in the city as there are not many similar architectural styles found in the nearby area.



October to March is the best time to visit, with an average cost ₹1000-1500 per day approx.

Kodaikanal:

The 'Princess of Hill Stations', which is 7,000 feet above sea level, is blessed with breathtaking views and greenery throughout the hill station. People shouldn't miss the amazing experiences in the "Gift of the Forest".

The Night Safari, which is one of the lifetime adventures one should never miss, from hiking the pillars of nature to spending the day chilling at Bear Shola Falls. One can enjoy the expedition to recollect while trekking in the dark at Guna caves.

October to July is the best time to visit and the average cost ₹1500 - 2000 per day approx.

Gokarna and Murdeshwar:

If you want to experience the calmness of sea but do not want to go to Goa, for such experiences, a city like Gokarna can be a perfect. Here, you will not only feel calm but also indulge in tons of activities while enjoying the goodness of nature.

One can have an unforgettable experience by camping on the beach and sleeping under millions of stars. For a thrilling experience, you can try the banana boat ride.

Along with having a modern expedition, this city will also take you back to ancient times through its architecture, temples, and forts.

October to March is the best time to visit and the average cost is around ₹800 - 1300 per day approx.

Kasol:

This small city in Kullu district has attracted many tourists from not just India but from all over the world. This place will not only give you a travel experience but also a physical, virtual, and life-changing experience.



In this small town, one can have the best trekking adventures as there are places where you can do a small 12km trek to the Himalayas.



You can also have a religious experience while trekking, such as at the Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara, which is believed to be the first religious leader of the Sikhs, Guru Nanak.



The best time to visit is all year round and the average cost is ₹1000 - 1500 day approx.

