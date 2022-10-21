Seven reasons why iceland is the best place to travel this year |

If you haven’t yet been to Iceland, this year is the best time to plan your trip. Check out these 7 reasons:

The food

Icelandic cuisine is delicious and hearty, with a focus on seafood dishes. Traditional Icelandic dishes include sviða (lamb or mutton cooked on the spit), hakarl (fermented shark meat) and hangikjöt (smoked lamb). One of the best ways to try these foods is at the annual food festival, Reykjavikurmaturinn.

Natural wonders

Iceland is home to some of the most beautiful natural wonders in the world. From waterfalls and volcanoes to glaciers, geysers and lakes, it's no wonder that God's own country is a must-see this year. Not only does nature bless Iceland with an abundance of stunning sights, but it also provides visitors with some rare opportunities for solitude.

Geothermal swimming pools

Iceland has one of the most unique geothermal pools I have ever been to, which is why it is a must-see. It's not just any geothermal pool, but the Blue Lagoon. Located on the Reykjanes Peninsula, this pool features a stunning milky blue water because of its high mineral content that leaves your skin feeling silky smooth and soft.

Undiscovered by many

Many people have never been to Iceland. It's not because the country lacks tourist attractions--it's just that most people don't know that it exists.

If you want to be one of the first people to explore this place and uncover its treasures, then there's no better time than now.

Hot springs

It's not just the natural beauty of Iceland that makes it the perfect destination this year, but the country's unique culture and history. Here are 8 reasons why you should consider a trip to this magical island:

-The roads are safe

-The people are friendly

-There is a rich culture and history

-The food is amazing

-You can sleep in a hot spring hotel

-You can hike volcanoes without any gear or training

-It's one of the most affordable destinations out there

-You can catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

See the northern lights

If you're looking to see the northern lights this year, head to Iceland. There are few places in the world where you can see them with such incredible clarity, and it'll be a lot easier than trying to find them in Alaska or Canada. Plus, if you really want to go all out for the experience, spend a night or two on a boat.

Cheap flights

There are so many reasons why travelling to Iceland is the best decision you could make. Not only is it an incredible country full of culture and natural beauty, but it's also very affordable. What's more, cheap flights to Iceland offer a unique opportunity for all kinds of travellers: those looking for outdoor adventure as well as those looking for relaxation in geothermal baths and hot springs.

This year offers the perfect time to take your trip with cheap flights available at a number of major airlines like Air Canada and Lufthansa.

