Promise Day 2022: 5 Bollywood songs you can dedicate to your partner

‘Promise Day’, February 11, plays a vital role unconditionally to make the relationship even stronger. We all know love comes with a huge baggage of responsibilities, commitments and promises.

Many a times you adore your partner the most but can't find the right set of words to express your feelings, in that case we are here to help you out. If words seem tricky, try promising via these romantic and meaningful melodies.

Janam Janam, Dilwale

Chaar Kadam, PK

Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye, Jurm

Wada Karo Nahin Chodoge Tum Mera Saath, Aa Gale Lag Jaa

Kasam Ki Kasam, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

