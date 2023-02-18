5 Benefits of drinking Thandai on Maha Shivratri

Swasthi's Recipe

Mahashivratri, the festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, is celebrated every year in the month of Magha with much fervour and excitement across India. This year, the occasion, which translates as "the great night of Shiva," is celebrated on February 18.

Out of the 12 Shivratris observed every year, Maha Shivratri is considered the most auspicious and powerful, as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which in essence means the male and female energies that keep the world in balance. Shiva and Shakti are revered as the embodiments of love, power, and oneness.

On this auspicious day, devotees attend temples, recite mantras and prayers, prepare bhogs, and maintain fasts. In order to give the celebrations some much-needed sweetness, many devotees also frequently have Thandai.

What is Thandai?

Thandai is a milk-based drink flavored with nuts, seeds, and rose petals that is consumed on Maha Shivaratri.

But do you know that there are some benefits of drinking Thandai?

Here are 5 benefits of having Thandai:

Improves digestion

Thandai has rose petals that help cool the body down, along with fennel seeds. The presence of poppy seeds makes it a drink that helps relieve gastrointestinal irritation and also prevents constipation.The combination as a whole helps to improve the body's digestive health. The drink also has ingredients like fennel seeds have anti-inflammatory and cooling properties, which prevent gastric issues.

Boosts energy

Thandai is a natural energizer that contains ingredients such as watermelon and pumpkin seeds. These two, along with nuts like almonds and pistachios, also promote the feeling of fullness.

Fights infection

Spices used in the preparation of the drink, like cinnamon, peppercorns, and cloves, have immunity-boosting properties that can prevent and cure coughs, colds, and throat infections during the summer season.

Natural detoxifier

Thandai is usually made using cardamom, which is an effective natural detoxifier. It helps fight infections, detoxifies the body, and is especially good for nausea and vomiting.

Improves brain function

Thandai is loaded with nuts that have vitamins and minerals that help to boost memory and improves brain function.

