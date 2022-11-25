5 activities to do on this last weekend of November in Mumbai |

Its the last weekend of November and if you are thinking how to make your weekend interesting and fun, we bring to list of five activities specially collated keeping in mind, varied interests of diverse Mumbai people. We have included play, musical event, comedy show and everything you could ask for in this list.

Check the list of events and all you need to know below :

Something’s Brewing Latte Art Throwdown

This event at the Mumbai Coffee Festival where art meets coffee. Show off your Latte Art skills and enjoy brewing and interacting with fellow coffee lovers especially the coffee home brewers.

When: November 26, 3 pm

Where: Jio World Drive, Mumbai

Price: Free

Register here

Peechha Karti Parchhaiyan

Ila Arun’s adaptation of the play Ghosts by the Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen in Hindi as 'Peechha Karti Parchayyaiya' can be viewed at the iconic only Opera House in India, Royal Opera House and it is a worth trying experience.

It is the story of the erstwhile royal families in India, still living on their past feudal glories, clutching on to old traditions and decrepit lifestyles. The play focuses on how these outdated traditions and their repercussions come back to haunt future generations as ghosts of the past, preventing them from breaking away from these shackles perpetuated by their ancestors.

Come, enjoy the live drama right in front of you.

When: November 26 and 27, 7 pm

Where: Royal Opera House, Mumbai

Price: INR 500

Duration: 2 hrs 10 mins

Book from here

Read Also Best restaurants to enjoy live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Mumbai

Sunburn Arena ft. DJ SNAKE

The biggest Sunburn Arena tour of the season is here. Catch the one and only DJ Snake perform in Aamchi Mumbai this Saturday and no one will be wanting to miss his six hours straight breath-taking performance.

When: November 26, 4 pm

Where: MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai

Price: INR 999

Duration: 6 hrs

Book from here

Yash Rathi Live

If you just want to chill whether with friends or even alone and laughter therapy is all that you are looking for, you could go and watch Yash Rathi comedy show. You must have definitely seen this Delhi based comedian sharing his weirdly funny experiences with the world and even if you have not, go check out his comedy gigs.

When: November 27, 7 pm

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Nerul

Price: INR 499

Book from here

Arijit Singh Live on the One Night Only Tour

Accha chalta hu duaon main yaad rakhna.... Arjit Singh is a singer who is always there in the mind of people (jisko har koi yaad rakhta he.) And he is here in Mumbai with his live concert and we are sure that on hearing this, even you can't keep calm. So, what are you waiting for?

Go attend his event at Jio World Garden and see your best singer performing live all his soothing songs.

When: November 26, 4:30 pm

Where: Jio World Garden

Price: INR 10,000 onwards

Book from here