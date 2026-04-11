₹4.3 Lakh For A Watering Can? Louis Vuitton Just Dropped Its Most Bizarre Bag Yet

Louis Vuitton 'watering can' bag | Image Courtesy: LV Website

If you thought luxury bags couldn't get any more unexpected, think again. Iconic fashion house Louis Vuitton recently dropped a handbag that looks straight out of your garden shed and somehow turned it into a luxury statement piece. Yes, a watering can… but make it fashion.

Image Courtesy: Louis Vuitton's website |

Inside LV's 'watering can'

At first glance, it feels like a playful prank on high fashion. But take a closer look, and the craftsmanship tells a different story. The bag is designed in the shape of a classic watering can, complete with a curved spout and structured body, all wrapped in the brand's signature monogram canvas. It’s equal parts quirky and luxe, blurring the line between everyday object and runway accessory.

Despite its unusual silhouette, the bag isn’t just for show. It comes with a zip-top closure to hold essentials like your phone, wallet, and keys. There’s also a sturdy top handle for a classic carry, along with a detachable strap that lets you wear it crossbody, because even the most experimental fashion pieces need a touch of practicality.

Image Courtesy: Louis Vuitton's website |

This headline-making design is part of the men's Spring/Summer collection, created under the direction of Pharrell Williams. The broader theme of the collection revolves around "growth" and "nurturing", which explains the unexpected inspiration.

Priced at around ₹4.3 lakh in India, the bag has already sparked conversations online. While some see it as a bold artistic expression, others are left wondering if they’d actually carry a watering can to a party, no matter how luxurious it looks.

Image Courtesy: Louis Vuitton's website |

And if the full-sized version feels a bit too out-there, there’s also a mini iteration. Designed more like a charm, this smaller piece comes crafted in resin with delicate leather floral details, offering a toned-down way to tap into the trend.