₹4.25 Crore Ramayana Watch Has Lord Ram, Hanuman And Ayodhya's Ram Temple On Its Dial

A luxury watch can tell time, make a statement and sometimes carry a story far beyond its price tag. For Diwali, Jacob & Co has unveiled a timepiece inspired by the Ramayana, bringing miniature depictions of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman and Ayodhya’s Ram Temple together in an elaborate mechanical design. Named the Shri Ramchandra Limited Edition, keep reading to know everything about it.

A Ramayana-inspired watch

The watch draws from Jacob & Co’s Astronomia Solar collection, transforming its celestial-inspired design into a tribute to the Hindu epic. Its vivid blue dial features a mandala pattern, with miniature sculptures of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman positioned alongside a depiction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, inaugurated in 2024.

A rotating blue Earth sits between the two figures, completing one revolution every 60 seconds. Above it, a flying tourbillon adds movement to the intricate display, while an orange Jacob-cut cubic zirconia at the centre represents the sun.

The religious and architectural references give the watch a distinctive identity, setting it apart from conventional luxury timepieces that focus primarily on gemstones, materials or complications.

Intricate craftsmanship inside and out

The watch is housed in a 45.5-mm case made from 18-karat rose gold and paired with a blue strap. Inside, it runs on Jacob & Co’s hand-wound JCAM42 calibre, assembled from 295 components. The movement offers a 48-hour power reserve, while a custom plate bearing the words “Jai Shri Ram” appears on the caseback.

Jacob & Co’s design description highlights its use of colourful, 288-facet Jacob-cut gems to represent stellar bodies, set against an aventurine night-sky base decorated with planets crafted from hard-stone cabochons. The Ramayana edition adapts this celestial framework into a devotional-themed composition.

The Shri Ramchandra Limited Edition has been listed on the Ethos watch boutique website for ₹4,25,00,000.