4 biggest misconceptions about Korean skincare; debunked

K- beauty or Korean beauty skincare regime is followed by many individuals across the globe. It is said that Korean skincare makes your skin radiant, clear and healthy. However, Dr. Patel Nishtha Hitendrabhai, Consultant Dermatologist at Kosmoderma says that there are many misconceptions and myths about this skincare floating in the market. Here are four common beliefs about K-beauty that you should stop believing.

Korean skincare is not for Indian skin

It is one of the biggest myths. Korean skincare is not specifically for Korean skin, but it is meant to work for any skin type. Considering the pollution and weather conditions of India, we need to adopt this skincare routine. The elaborate skin cleansing will help in removing dirt and sebum trapped in the pores. Also, sheet masks are the quickest way to add hydration in your skin. Therefore, try following their skincare regime for some weeks, and you will see the difference no matter your ethnicity, age or skin type.

You only need to apply sunscreen when it’s sunny outside

Koreans wear sunscreen all the time of the day irrespective of whether it is cloudy, sunny, rainy or snowy outside. If you are going out, make sure you apply sunscreen every day. This myth of not wearing sunscreen daily is false and everyone needs to protect their skin from sun damage, wrinkles, acne scars and dark spots. So, apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 40. Also, wear sunglasses and a hat every time you leave your house.

Using anti- ageing skincare products early in Korean skincare makes you age faster

This is one of the misconceptions that the sooner you start using anti-ageing products, the earlier your skin will age. Koreans incorporate these products into their skincare regime right in their mid-20s. This is because anti- ageing should be done at every age, whether you have wrinkles or not.

Adding oil to your skincare routine will make oily skin oilier

This is one of the most widely believed K- beauty myths. If an individual has oily skin, you may use an oil- based cleanser and a moisturiser so that your skin produces less oil. Also, if you are using harsh products, you are stripping moisture from your face and as a result, your skin will produce more oil. Therefore, it is recommended to use non- comedogenic oil- based products on oily skin.