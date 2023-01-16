3 reason why winter is the best time to treat Varicose Veins

Varicose veins can be described as swollen blood vessels commonly seen under your skin’s surface in the lower body. A large number of people encounter this problem. Did you know? Varicose veins problem can be seen due to increased blood pressure in the veins. They are generally dark purple and even blue in color. Since winter has arrived, it should be considered an ideal team to manage varicose veins. Dr Rajan Modi Laparoscopy and Laser Surgeon at House of Doctors suggests three ways to manage Varicose Veins in winter

1. Use compression stockings:

You will be surprised to know that using compression stockings will be helpful in treating varicose veins. If one tends to use these stockings during summer then they can lead to a lot of heat. But, during the chilly days, the warmth that is seen due to stockings is not uncomfortable or unbearable. You will be able to tolerate the stockings in the cold weather. It is the need of the hour to speak to the doctor and try to use the right type of stockings as comfort matters the most.

2. Winter can help you to heal:

When compared to summer, winter gives one time to get the appropriate treatment and heal before summer. Yes, you have heard it right. You need to choose appropriate treatments with the help of a doctor that will offer you the best results. Do not neglect varicose veins problems at all. Today, a large number of people are getting varicose veins treatment done and getting the best results.

3. Varicose veins prominently appear during winter:

It is a known fact that decreased physical activity means that the varicose veins will be prominently seen during the chilly days. Moreover, lack of exercise will also mean decreased blood circulation and that is why treating it at the earliest is key. Timely treatment will help to get rid of the pain. Not seeking treatment on time can worsen one’s pain. One will not be able to walk properly. So, to just tackle these nasty veins, you will have to speak to the doctor on an immediate basis.

