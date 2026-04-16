₹3 Crore Luxury Watch With Sanskrit Dial Goes Viral: Audemars Piguet Blends Indian Heritage With Haute Horology |

Swiss luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet has captured global attention with a striking timepiece that beautifully merges Indian heritage with high-end craftsmanship. The Royal Oak “Indian Sanskrit” 15409OR, valued at approximately ₹3 crore, is making waves online for its unique design that incorporates Sanskrit numerals into one of the brand’s most iconic silhouettes.

At the heart of the watch lies its most distinctive feature, a deep forest green dial adorned with the signature Grande Tapisserie pattern. What truly sets it apart, however, is the use of raised Sanskrit numerals in place of traditional hour markers. Crafted in a matching gold finish, the numerals stand out elegantly against the textured backdrop, offering a refined tribute to India’s rich linguistic and cultural legacy.

The watch retains the unmistakable DNA of the Royal Oak collection, first introduced in 1972. It features the signature octagonal bezel with exposed hexagonal screws, finished in brushed 18k rose gold. This warm gold tone flows seamlessly into the integrated bracelet, known for its intricate construction and ability to reflect light with every movement.

Adding a modern twist to the otherwise classic design is a subtle orange seconds hand, injecting a contemporary edge into the timepiece. A neatly placed date window at the 3 o’clock position ensures functionality without disrupting the dial’s visual harmony.

While the model was introduced earlier, it has recently gone viral, sparking conversations about how global luxury brands are increasingly drawing inspiration from Indian culture. Watch collectors and enthusiasts have praised it as a rare creation where tradition meets innovation, seamlessly blending regional identity with world-class horology.