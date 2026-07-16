जगन्नाथ रथ यात्रा २०२६! 25+ Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 Hindi Wishes, Messages & More To Share

Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of India's most revered Hindu festivals, begins today, July 16, 2026, with thousands of devotees gathering to witness the grand procession of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra. Marking the auspicious occasion, share these heartfelt Hindi wishes, messages and greetings with your family, friends and loved ones to celebrate the festival of faith and devotion.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 wishes & messages in Hindi