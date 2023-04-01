Yes Bank scam: Rana Kapoor gets bail; to remain in custody in other cases

Mumbai: Yes Bank founder and former CEO Rana Kapoor was on Saturday granted bail in a money laundering case concerning the company Macstar.
He had allegedly connived with Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) promoter Rakesh Wadhawan and sanctioned a loan of Rs. 202 crores to Macstar which was eventually siphoned off to HDIL. Earlier, Wadhawan had got bail in this case. Both, however, continue to remain in custody in other criminal cases they face.
