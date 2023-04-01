 Yes Bank scam: Rana Kapoor gets bail; to remain in custody in other cases
e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalYes Bank scam: Rana Kapoor gets bail; to remain in custody in other cases

Yes Bank scam: Rana Kapoor gets bail; to remain in custody in other cases

Kapoor had allegedly connived with HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhawan and sanctioned a loan of Rs. 202 crore to Macstar which was eventually siphoned off to HDIL.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor | File

Mumbai: Yes Bank founder and former CEO Rana Kapoor was on Saturday granted bail in a money laundering case concerning the company Macstar.

He had allegedly connived with Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) promoter Rakesh Wadhawan and sanctioned a loan of Rs. 202 crores to Macstar which was eventually siphoned off to HDIL. Earlier, Wadhawan had got bail in this case. Both, however, continue to remain in custody in other criminal cases they face. 

Read Also
Yes Bank scam: Rana Kapoor bribing court, jail staff for quick hearings, claims gangster cellmate
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yes Bank scam: Rana Kapoor gets bail; to remain in custody in other cases

Yes Bank scam: Rana Kapoor gets bail; to remain in custody in other cases

Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa initiates action against advocate for PIL against sitting judge

Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa initiates action against advocate for PIL against sitting judge

Punjab & Haryana HC says it is husband's duty to maintain wife, even if he is a professional beggar

Punjab & Haryana HC says it is husband's duty to maintain wife, even if he is a professional beggar

Dapoli Resort Case: Bombay HC extends interim protection to Shiv Sena UBT leader Anil Parab till...

Dapoli Resort Case: Bombay HC extends interim protection to Shiv Sena UBT leader Anil Parab till...

Yes Bank scam: Rana Kapoor bribing court, jail staff for quick hearings, claims gangster cellmate

Yes Bank scam: Rana Kapoor bribing court, jail staff for quick hearings, claims gangster cellmate