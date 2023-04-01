Yes Bank scam: Rana Kapoor bribing court, jail staff for quick hearings, claims gangster cellmate

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor | File

Mumbai: Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala has written to a special court dealing with money laundering cases and complained that his cellmate and former Yes Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor has been telling in prison that he is bribing to be produced in court regularly and has therefore, sought details of the various cases against Kapoor.

In his handwritten letter of March 23 before special judge MG Deshpande, he has sought to know how many cases Kapoor has pending before the court as he has seen Kapoor sitting outside a nearby court and having meetings as well as signing documents.

Kapoor runs his "illegal office" outside courtroom: Gangster

"As he is with me in the same prison and same anda cell, I have heard him telling all the time that he has court and jail authorities for his daily production.." the letter read and alleged that Kapoor was running his "illegal office" outside the courtroom.

He urged the court to take strict action against Kapoor for the same. The court called for a detailed response of Kapoor on the plea of Lakdawala. It also directed Lakdawala to provide information on how many dates he has attended court, in how many matters and since when he is undertrial.

Kapoor in his response rubbished the gangster's allegations and called them baseless and hearsay. He said he was arrested in 2020 and for two years during the lockdown he was not produced before the court. He said he only meets his family members - his daughter and wife in the court along with his lawyers and adviser on Lakdawala's allegations that he is running an illegal office in court. Kapoor said further that there is no connection between him and the gangster and he has no locus to seek the information. He sought that the plea be dismissed.