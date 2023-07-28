 Yes Bank Scam: Bombay HC Allows Dheeraj Wadhawan To Extend Stay at Pvt Hospital
Yes Bank Scam: Bombay HC Allows Dheeraj Wadhawan To Extend Stay at Pvt Hospital

Previously, a special court had permitted Wadhawan to stay in the hospital for eight days starting from July 13.

Friday, July 28, 2023
Yes Bank Scam: Bombay HC Allows Dheeraj Wadhawan To Extend Stay at Pvt Hospital | File pic

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted permission to Dheeraj Wadhawan, the promoter of DHFL group and an accused in the Yes Bank scam, to extend his stay in a private hospital in Mumbai until the trial court makes a decision regarding his continued hospitalisation.

Previously, a special court had permitted Wadhawan to stay in the hospital for eight days starting from July 13. However, he was later shifted to a private hospital on July 18.

As the hospital prepared to discharge him, Wadhawan's legal team approached the special court seeking an extension, citing his ongoing need for medical supervision. The trial court declined to extend his stay but instructed the CBI to respond. Consequently, the special court scheduled a hearing on the matter for July 28.

Subsequently, Wadhawan's lawyers appealed to the high court, arguing that he was being discharged prematurely due to the court's denial of an extension, despite his medical requirements.

Justice PD Naik granted a one-day extension as the CBI had not appeared due to logistical constraints.

