Mumbai: Court Refuses To Consider Jail Preference Of  Wadhawans

A special court has refused to entertain the pleas of brothers Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, accused in various money laundering and corruption cases, who had sought to be lodged in Arthur Road jail instead of Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai, citing its distance from the court. The court said that if such prayers of every accused person are considered, it would cause interference in jail administration.

The brothers had been in Tihar jail in connection with cases lodged in Delhi against them. On Tuesday, the duo was produced before the special court by Delhi police. At the time, both brothers through their advocate made pleas to be lodged in Arthur Road jail. The court noted that they had been in Taloja jail till their custody was abruptly transferred to Delhi without informing it, adding that its opinion was not sought while transferring their custody in the Delhi cases.

Jails are sometimes overcrowded

It said such transfer was sheer breach of guidelines of the apex court. “Basically, which jail accused under judicial custody have to be kept is a question to be dealt with by jail authorities,” Special Judge MG Deshpande said. The order also noted that the Arthur Road superintendent has been repeatedly communicating to it how the jail is overcrowded by triple its strength. The court also referred to the incident last year, wherein it had found that Dheeraj Wadhawan had stayed at a private hospital for 11 months, again without the court’s knowledge.

Judge Deshpande said that ultimately, it was constrained to call all high level Doctors of the private hospital and directed them to file an affidavit and that thereafter, he was immediately discharged. It then proceeded to reject their pleas.