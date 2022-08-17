West Bengal: Calcutta HC asks arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter, 5 others to appear before it

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal |

Kolkata: A case has been filed against TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal's daughter and five others in Calcutta High Court. According to the petitioner, Mondal's daughter Sukanya didn’t pass the TET examination but still got the job.

“Not just Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya but his relatives and close aides also got appointed as teachers without passing the TET examination,” said petitioner’s lawyer Shamim.

The lawyer also confirmed that Sukanya after being appointed as a primary teacher in 2012 had never attended school.

“Attendance register used to be sent to Sukanya’s residence and she used to sign it. She had never visited the school despite being appointed as teacher at Kalipur Primary school,” further added the lawyer.

Bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has asked all the accused to be present before court on Thursday by 3 pm with their TET and appointment certificates.

The court has also directed the school to send the attendance register before the court.

However, state education minister Bratya Basu said that he is ‘not’ aware of such development.

Senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty claimed that during the Trinamool Congress regime those ‘fails’ are given ‘pass certificate’.

It may be recalled that Calcutta High Court in June had suspended the then MoS education Paresh Adhikary’s daughter Ankita Adhikary from the post of the teacher in a government school due to recruitment scam and have asked the education department to give the job to the petitioner Babita Sarkar including the salaries withdrawn by Ankita.