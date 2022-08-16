West Bengal: On ‘Khela Hobe Dibas’, TMC and BJP engage in verbal duel

Kolkata: TMC activists participate in a rally as party observes Khela Hobe Dibas across West Bengal, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. | (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Kolkata: At a time when ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday celebrated ‘Khela Hobe Dibas’, the BJP also took out rallies across the state demanding immediate arrest of other alleged corrupt TMC leaders.

Taking to Twitter Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “I want to extend my heartfelt wishes on #KhelaHobeDibas. After the exemplary success of the event last year, we look forward to greater participation by the youth today. Let this day uphold the zeal of our young citizens, who are the most credible harbingers of progress!”

Taking a dig at TMC’s ‘Khela Hobe Diwas’, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that BJP will ‘play’ it right if the police is removed from the front.

“The game has started. Let the police be removed from the front and BJP will play it right. I urge all the BJP supporters to carry sticks along with party flags during the Nabanna Abhiyan march on September 7 and if anyone tries to stop us we will also be prepared,” said Majumdar.

Earlier this day, a rally was taken out in Kolkata by the TMC where a person was seen wearing a mask of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and he was heard giving slogans demanding the BJP leader's arrest.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Adhikari’s name is in the chargesheet in Saradha ponzi scam and Narada bribery case, and said that the central agency should ‘arrest’ him.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said, “TMC had already got two goals as two of their heavyweight leaders are under agency probe. It is a matter of time, the rest of the leaders will be behind bars soon.”