WBSSC scam: Justice of Calcutta High Court expresses ‘surprise’ over the irregularities

Kolkata: Now another Justice of Calcutta High Court expressed his ‘surprise’ over the irregularities in the teachers' recruitment scam.

After Justice Biswajit Basu saw the CBI report over the recruitment scam, Justice Basu claimed that it is just the tip of the iceberg.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg. The court will clear the mess. Are the teachers and will they create a better society? The CBI should be made a party to this case,” said Justice Basu on seeing the investigation report of the CBI.

The Justice also said that the entire society is ‘ashamed’ of such illegal job recruitment and also mentioned that those who are recruited illegally for their jobs should be ‘taken’.

It may be noted that Justice Abhijit Ganguly on Wednesday appealed that those who are recruited in exchange for money or any other illegal means should leave their jobs. Justice Ganguly also warned of ‘serious action’ if any illegal recruit doesn’t leave the job.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the recruitment process will proceed as per the court’s order.

Meanwhile, the job aspirants who have been protesting for the last 562 days on Kolkata’s Mayo road urged the state government to give them jobs before Durga Puja starts so that they can go back to their families during festivities.