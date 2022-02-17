Watch: Nawab Malik appears before Chandiwal Commission, says he never made any statement about on-going proceedings

Mumbai: Maharashtra minorities affair minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Thursday appeared before the Chandiwal Commission, which is probing the corruption allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Malik had earlier made allegations about dismissed cop Sachin Waze and suspended IPS officer Param Bir Singh being the “masterminds” of the Antilia drug bust case and Mansukh Hiran murder case.

Malik said he never made any statement on the proceedings before the panel.

The Commission sought Malik’s presence in response to an application moved by Waze seeking action against Deshmukh whose comments about Waze and Singh “led to others such as Malik making such statements about him”.

Waze further filed an application seeking the presence of Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Milind Bharambe before the Commission for evidence.

Vaze, currently in judicial custody following his arrest in the Antilia case and in connection with the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran, the purported owner of the explosives-laden SUV, has been appearing before the Justice K U Chandiwal (retired) Commission.

The one-member commission is probing the allegations of corruption and extortion levelled against Deshmukh by Param Bir Singh last year.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 12:37 PM IST