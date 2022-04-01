Vandalism outside CM Kejriwal's house: Delhi Police tells High Court it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday told the High Court here that it has taken suo moto cognisance of the alleged attack outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and registered an FIR.

Last Wednesday, members of the BJP youth wing had allegedly vandalised property outside the residence of Kejriwal, also the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, during a protest against his remarks on the film 'The Kashmir Files'.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Delhi Police and the central government, said that all steps were being taken to address the concerns and all the evidence, including the CCTV footage from cameras around the chief minister's residence, as well as the arterial roads, will be preserved.

He said that that eight people had already been arrested and investigation was underway.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Navin Chawla, which was hearing a petition by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, granted time to the Delhi Police to file its status report on the ongoing investigation in a sealed cover.

Bhardwaj, in his petition through advocate Bharat Gupta, has asked for a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged attack and argued that the vandalisation appears to have been carried out with the Delhi Police's 'tacit complicity'.

The Delhi Police have arrested eight people in connection with alleged vandalism at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday, March 30.

Members of the BJP youth wing, led by Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya, allegedly vandalised property outside Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to protest against his remarks on the movie The Kashmir Files.

While the AAP lashed out at the BJP and called it a pre-planned attack, Tejasvi Surya, who is Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's National President, has dismissed the charges, reported The News Minute.

The ruling party's leaders have accused Mr Kejriwal of mocking the "genocide" of Kashmiri Hindus shown in the film.

Addressing the media shortly after the attack, Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia made sensational claims, saying the BJP wants to "kill" Mr Kejriwal because they are unable to defeat him electorally. He added that politics is just an excuse and this is a clear criminal case.

"Today, BJP's goons reached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house in the presence of the police. They aren't able to defeat him in elections so they want to kill him," he said.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 12:02 PM IST