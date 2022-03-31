‘Need high-level probe': AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj to Delhi HC after an attack on Arvind Kejriwal’s house

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking a special probe into the case of vandalism outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, reported news agency ANI.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj approached the High Court seeking the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to undertake an independent criminal probe into incident which took place on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, members of the BJP youth wing allegedly vandalised property outside the residence of Kejriwal against his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' film.

The case was registered under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

He said Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has also been invoked and teams have been dispatched for arrests.

Sisodia alleged that the BJP youth wing activists damaged CCTV cameras as well as security barricades at the chief minister's residence in the presence of Delhi Police personnel. They allegedly threw paint on the main gate of the residence.

The protestors, led by BJP Yuva Morcha's national president and MP Tejasvi Surya, were holding a demonstration against Kejriwal's remarks on the recently released controversial movie 'The Kashmir Files', which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley after the outbreak of militancy.

