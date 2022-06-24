Uttar Pradesh: Court orders police case against MLA for insulting national flag

RLD MLA from Purkazi constituency Anil Kumar | File

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A special MP-MLA court here has directed police to register a case against RLD MLA from Purkazi constituency Anil Kumar on charges of insulting the national flag on Independence Day last year.

Civil judge senior division Mayank Jaiswal on Thursday directed the New Mandi police station to submit a report within seven days after registering the case.

According to the prosecution, the court took the step based on a complaint filed by lawyer S K Tyagi.

The complaint pertains to Anil Kumar hoisting the national flag upside down at a petrol pump on Independence Day last year.

The MLA later expressed regret over the incident and termed it a mistake. A video of the flag hoisting was widely shared on social media at that time.