Jabalpur: Workers of Hindu organisations stage protest against Municipal corporation for ‘insulting’ Saffron flag

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The workers of several Hindu organisations staged a protest against the municipal corporation for insulting the saffron flag at Bada Phuara crossing, Jabalpur on Saturday.

The workers also chanted slogans against the municipal corporation commissioner.

District General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Yatendra Upadhyay said that the municipal corporation employees took off the saffron flag installed at Bada Fuhara and put it in the garbage vehicle. Following the matter, the workers of Hindu organisations got heated and staged the protest.

Upadhyay said that the workers of the Hindu organisations hoisted the saffron flag across the city on the occasion of Hindu new year like every year. But the municipal corporation commissioner allegedly led an action and removed the hoisted flag for the last two day. “Following the action on Friday, we have submitted a memo to the municipal corporation commissioner stating that the saffron flags are the symbol of our faith. As soon as the festival gets over we will ourselves remove the flags. But the commissioner did not listen and he sent the municipal corporation team to remove the flag. To remove the saffron flag means it is an insult of Hindu,” Upadhyay said.

“We would not tolerate such insults and we will keep our protest against it. We demand the termination of the commissioner,” Upadhyay said.

On getting the information about the incident, the health officer of municipal corporation, Bhupendra Singh reached to the spot to convince the workers but they returned him. Later, ADM Rajesh Batham and SDM Namah Shivay Ajariya also reached there though the workers were asking about the collector.

ADM Bhatham said that the investigation of the matter was going on and action would be taken after clearing the issue with the concerned team of the municipal corporation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Jabalpur: Women stage protest against liquor shop in district

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 01:02 PM IST