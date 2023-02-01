UP: Court formalities complete, Kerala journalist Kappan to likely walk out of jail on Thursday

Jailed journalist Siddique Kappan | YouTube screengrab

Lucknow: The sureties required for the release of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan on bail have been submitted in a court here and his lawyer said he might walk out of jail on Thursday.

When asked whether formalities related to Kappan's submission of sureties have been done in the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, his lawyer Mohamed Dhanish K S told PTI, "Sureties were presented in the court today. Court part is complete now. Release order sent to jail". He said the release is expected anytime on Thursday.

Two sureties of 1 lakh each taken

The lawyer said the judge was present in the court on Wednesday and he approved the sureties.

Two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each could not be submitted on Tuesday in the PMLA court here due to the absence of the judge.

Kappan is currently lodged in the Lucknow district jail.

No comments about receiving of the release order of Kappan could be obtained from the Jailor of Lucknow district jail as he did not answer phone calls of the PTI reporter.

Kappan and three others were arrested in October 2020 while they were on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman had died allegedly after being raped.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here had to verify the two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each he was asked to provide before he is released on bail.

Formalities delayed due to Oudh Bar Association elections

Dhanish had said on the previous day that they could not submit the sureties, as the judge was not present at the PMLA court due to the annual elections of the Oudh Bar Association.

Kappan and the other three were accused of trying to instigate violence over the death of the Hathras woman, which had triggered outrage.

Police had alleged that Kappan had links with the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), and charged him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In September last, the Supreme Court had granted him bail in connection with that case.

But, he continued to be in jail because of the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)