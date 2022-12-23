UP: Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan gets bail in PMLA case, to walk out of jail after 2 years

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan gets bail in PMLA case, to walk out of jail after 2 years

Supreme Court had granted Kappan bail under the UAPA case on September 9, 2022. The journalist was detained in October 2020.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
File Photo of journalist Siddique Kappan | Photo via Arjun Ramachandran on Facebook
The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench on Friday granted bail to Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case by the ED.

The journalist was detained in October 2020 when he was travelling to Hathras, which is roughly 400 kilometres from the capital of Uttar Pradesh and the scene of a gang-rape and murder involving a 19-year-old Dalit woman. He allegedly has ties to the Popular Front of India and participated in a plot to incite violence, according to the police. The Supreme Court had granted Kappan bail under the UAPA case on September 9, 2022.

Kappan is accused of violating several provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

article-image

