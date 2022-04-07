These are all political issues, you should go to the government: CJI Ramana to Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay

Advocate and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who called for a ‘Detain, Detect, Deport’ approach on illegal immigration by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court, was rebuked by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N. V. Ramana on Thursday, reported legal news portal Live Law.

When advocate Ashwini Upadhyay mentioned the case regarding deportation of illegal immigrants, Justice Ramana replied, "Everyday I’ve to hear your case only, all problems under the sun, election issues, population etc. These are all political issues, you should go to the government."

When Upadhyay claimed that "crores of jobs" were being taken away by these illegal immigrants, Justice Ramana replied, "These are all political issues, you should go to the government. I agree that your matters should be taken up, for what purpose are political representatives elected?"

Earlier, the Supreme Court issued notice on a PIL filed by BJP leader and Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, seeking immediate steps for deportation of all immigrants and infiltrators, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.

A Bench comprising of CJI SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian has tagged the plea with a writ petition field by Mohammed Salimulla in 2017, against deportation of Rohingya refugees who have been detained in Jammu.

In the instant petition, Upadhyay sought directions to the Central and State Governments to identify, detain and deport all illegal immigrants, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas within one year.

"Under the Foreigners Act, 1946 and in exercise of the powers contained therein, the Central Government and State Governments must take concrete steps to detect and deport illegal immigrants," the plea stated.

The plea goes on to state that many Rohingyas indulge in anti-national activities such as mobilization of funds through hawala channels, procuring fake Indian identity documents for other Rohingyas and human trafficking.

It is contended that many of them have even managed to acquire fake/fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents i.e. PAN Card and voter cards.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:21 AM IST