Thane: Man gets life term for killing his factory owner's wife

Additional public prosecutor Sachin Kulkarni told the court that the accused used to frequently visit the house of his factory owner and fell in love with his wife

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
Thane: A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his factory owner's wife in 2016 as a result of a one-sided love affair.

In his order passed on May 31, district judge at Kalyan, Shoukat Gorwade, held Manoranjan Mahakand guilty of killing the 35-year-old woman. The convict used to work at the factory based in Ambarnath in the district.

Additional public prosecutor Sachin Kulkarni told the court that the accused used to frequently visit the house of his factory owner and fell in love with his wife.

During one such visit to their house on March 24, 2016, he found the victim talking to someone else. Suspecting that she was in love with somebody, he dragged her to the kitchen and stabbed her to death, he said.

The judge accepted the prosecution witnesses' deposition and based on circumstantial evidence held the accused guilty of murder, Kulkarni added.

