e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalThane: Court acquits four accused of murder

Thane: Court acquits four accused of murder

The body of Sanjay Bangare (23) was found near the tracks between Khardi and Umbarmali on September 21, 2010, and a probe zeroed in on the four accused, who were relatives of the victim's wife

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Thane: Four persons from the rural part of Thane district have been acquitted in a murder case by a local court.

Additional Sessions Judge (Kalyan) Shaukar Gorwade said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges of murder and destruction of evidence against Shankar Mangya Pingla, Yashwant Kaly Bhagat, Kashinath Bhau Gavanda and Antya Soma Pardhi.

The body of Sanjay Bangare (23) was found near the tracks between Khardi and Umbarmali on September 21, 2010, and a probe zeroed in on the four accused, who were relatives of the victim's wife.

Bangare and his 19-year-old wife would quarrel often and her family had warned the former several times of not harassing her, as per the prosecution.

The order of August 12 was made available on Thursday.

Read Also
Thane: Mephedrone worth over Rs 1 lakh seized; Nigerian among 4 held
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Court acquits four accused of murder

Thane: Court acquits four accused of murder

MP Mohan Delkar suicide case: Bombay HC quashes FIR against all nine accused of abetment

MP Mohan Delkar suicide case: Bombay HC quashes FIR against all nine accused of abetment

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging CAA on September 12

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging CAA on September 12

SC fixes issues for adjudication on pleas challenging Centre's 10% EWS quota in admissions & jobs

SC fixes issues for adjudication on pleas challenging Centre's 10% EWS quota in admissions & jobs

Twitter blue-tick plea: Ex-CBI boss apologises, Delhi HC waives fine

Twitter blue-tick plea: Ex-CBI boss apologises, Delhi HC waives fine