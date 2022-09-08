Thane: Court acquits four accused of murder

Representative Image |

Thane: Four persons from the rural part of Thane district have been acquitted in a murder case by a local court.

Additional Sessions Judge (Kalyan) Shaukar Gorwade said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges of murder and destruction of evidence against Shankar Mangya Pingla, Yashwant Kaly Bhagat, Kashinath Bhau Gavanda and Antya Soma Pardhi.

The body of Sanjay Bangare (23) was found near the tracks between Khardi and Umbarmali on September 21, 2010, and a probe zeroed in on the four accused, who were relatives of the victim's wife.

Bangare and his 19-year-old wife would quarrel often and her family had warned the former several times of not harassing her, as per the prosecution.

The order of August 12 was made available on Thursday.