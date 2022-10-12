e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalSupreme Court's Constitution Bench seeks Centre, RBI response on demonetisation

Supreme Court's Constitution Bench seeks Centre, RBI response on demonetisation

A five-judge bench issued notice on all the intervening applications and fresh petitions relating to challenging the Centre's decision to demonetize currency notes of Rs. 500 and 1,000 in 2016.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court's Constitution Bench seeks Centre, RBI response on demonetisation | PTI
Follow us on

The Supreme Court's Constitution Bench on Wednesday asked the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to file a comprehensive affidavit on the decision to demonetize currency notes of Rs 500 and 1,000 in 2016.

A five-judge bench of Justices Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian and BV Nagarathna issued notice on all the intervening applications and fresh petitions relating to challenging the Centre's decision to demonetize currency notes of Rs. 500 and 1,000 in 2016.

Read Also
Demonitisation poorly executed: Uday Kotak
article-image

Counsel for Centre and RBI seeks time to file their respective comprehensive affidavit. The court listed the matter for November 9.

The court said that they will address the main legal issue and then it will take up all these individual issues.

The court direction came after Senior Advocate P Chidambaram stressed that the Court must examine the powers under Sections 24 and 26 of the RBI Act, 1934 as tomorrow if this goes unchallenged they can invoke these powers again.

Senior Advocate P Chidambaram apprised the court that demonetisation in 1978 was by a separate law. He also said whether the demonetisation of this kind requires a separate law, that is not academic as this is a live issue.

Read Also
RBI releases concept note for digital Rupee e₹, to counter volatile cryptocurrencies in India
article-image

Advocate Chidambaram said that in 2016, 86.4 per cent of the legal tender was made illegal.

Senior Advocate P Chidambaram also apprised the court that Section 26 of the RBI Act only relates to the demonetisation of any particular series of banknotes of any denomination, not all series of banknotes.

The lawyer said that one needs legislation to do all series of a denomination.

Senior Advocate also mentioned about the hardships faced by people due to the decision as many people lose livelihoods and jobs.

Various petitions were filed arising from the decision of the Government of India to demonetize the old notes of Rs 500 and Rs1000. One of the petitions was filed by Vivek Narayan Sharma. The petition has challenged the notification dated November 8, 2016. 

Read Also
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu slams Modi government, says could not properly manage...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka hijab ban: Supreme Court order likely this week

Karnataka hijab ban: Supreme Court order likely this week

Supreme Court directs AWBI to submit data on dog bites in last 7 years, says 'High Courts can hear...

Supreme Court directs AWBI to submit data on dog bites in last 7 years, says 'High Courts can hear...

Consider Maharashtra's Bill on making '498A' offence compoundable: Bombay HC to Centre

Consider Maharashtra's Bill on making '498A' offence compoundable: Bombay HC to Centre

Religion not a ground for registering marriages, India is secular country: Kerala HC

Religion not a ground for registering marriages, India is secular country: Kerala HC

Sagar Dhankar murder case: Court frames charges of murder, rioting and other sections against Sushil...

Sagar Dhankar murder case: Court frames charges of murder, rioting and other sections against Sushil...